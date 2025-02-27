Tate brothers arrive in Florida amid legal scrutiny

HQ

Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality and his brother Tristan, landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on February 27, 2025, after Romanian prosecutors lifted a travel ban against them (via Reuters).

The brothers are currently under investigation in Romania for a series of criminal activities, including human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual assault, and money laundering, all of which they strongly deny.

Despite the serious accusations, Andrew Tate, known for his divisive online persona, declared his innocence to reporters, claiming that the charges were fabricated. When asked whether Donald Trump played a role in securing their release, Tate remained silent.

Meanwhile, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear that such behavior would not be welcomed in the state, with the attorney general looking into the matter. For now, it remains to be seen what the next chapter will bring in this ongoing legal saga.