Tarsier Studios says they "learned a lot about fun co-op" from Stretchers that will be used for Reanimal

We recently had the opportunity to interview Tarsier Studios narrative director Dave Mervick to talk about the company and their upcoming horror adventure Reanimal.

Many interesting topics came up along the way, and when we talked about the co-op aspect of Reanimal, we wondered if Tarsier Studios had taken inspiration from their previous comedic co-op title, Stretchers. The answer was a somewhat surprising yes:

"Surprisingly, that's the first time we've ever been asked that question, which is strange because there are similarities there, even though they are poles apart tonally. I'd say that for sure we learned a lot about fun co-op interactions during development of The Stretchers, how communication is key, how simple things often become more difficult in co-op, and the energy that is created from going through stressful situations together. So, yes, there are definitely lines to be drawn between the two. Faint and squiggly, but lines all the same!"

Do you remember Stretchers and what did you think of it?

If you've played Stretchers, you know it was wonderfully fun, quirky and tricky. Reanimal is, of course, much darker in its approach, but apparently there will still be some more or less straight lines between the two titles in terms of gameplay.

You can read the interview in its entirety here, where we also ask Mervick what he thought of Little Nightmares 3. Tarsier made the first two installments, but for legal reasons, they are not involved in the third game.

Reanimal will be released on February 13 for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.