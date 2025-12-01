Tarsier Studios' narrative director on AI in game development: "Personally, I hate it"

HQ

We recently had the opportunity to speak with Swedish Tarsier Studios (Little Nightmares, Reanimal), and asked narrative director Dave Mervick questions about their development as a company, their perspective on Supermassive Games' continuation of the series they created, and the discussion also touched on AI in game development.

It turns out that this is not something that has impressed Mervick, who among other things said:

"There isn't a studio consensus on AI. Personally, I hate it, but that's because I haven't seen enough of its positive use as an artistic tool, and because I've seen The Terminator too many times, but as with any technology, it depends on how it is used. The internet can be a glorious thing and an utter sewer, social media can connect people and isolate them, so it remains to be seen how AI will evolve. It could become a creatively bereft human centipede, or it could be a tool that democratizes the art world and unlocks the creativity inside people. I can only hope for the latter."

The interview will be published here on Gamereactor shortly, so don't miss it.