Tarsier shares first look at Reanimal's post-launch DLC

HQ

Tomorrow is the big day for Little Nightmares creator Tarsier Studios, as the anticipated Reanimal will finally make its arrival on PC and consoles. Clearly, the hype for the game has its credence, as in our recently published review of the game, we mentioned that it could already be a contender for the best horror title of 2026, making it a must-play no doubt.

But looking to the future, the initial arrival of Reanimal is set to just be the beginning of the journey, as the developer has plans for three DLCs to expand the game over the years to come. The first will arrive rather soon as it's expected in the summer (no firm date has been shared as of yet), but if you are already eager to see what it might offer, Tarsier has shared a first-look image.

It's a piece of concept art from the DLC that shows a burning building overlooking a large body of water with a horse watching on from afar. We don't have any official plot details or anything else to share, but Tarsier does explain that each of the DLCs will "weave a completely original story around new child protagonists, thrusting players into chilling new environments and monstrous horrors across the war-torn Reanimal island."

All three DLCs will also be accessible to those who snag the Season Pass for the game or the Deluxe Edition that includes such a pass.

Will you be playing Reanimal this coming weekend?