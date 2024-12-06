Taron Egerton wants to do one more Kingsman movie

There have been a number of reports and claims over the years that suggest that the Kingsman film franchise is dead in the water, or at the very least, the modern part of the series surrounding Taron Egerton's Eggsy. However, this might actually not be the case.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Egerton commented on the end of Kingsman and stated that he hopes it hasn't ran its course and that he will still be able to team up with director Matthew Vaughn for one last film.

"I think... I don't know, and I don't want to speak out of school, but I don't think that necessarily means that we won't do it. I think Matthew and I very much want to do one more. I want to do one more. And so while, you know, we don't have a shoot date yet, I think it could still happen."

There were once plans to make a slate of spinoffs around this spy series, including one focussed on the American Statesman organisation, but this hasn't gone anywhere of substance in years, beginning the question as to whether the franchise is still treated as a cash cow.

Would you like to see more from Kingsman?