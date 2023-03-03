Taron Egerton shuts down James Bond rumours

HQ

Speaking in an interview with Total Film magazine, Taron Egerton discussed his upcoming role in Apple TV+ and Marv Studios' Tetris, as well as popular fan rumours that he would take up the mantle of James Bond.

Tetris tells the story of Henk Rogers' role in the titular game's development and distribution, and sees Egerton reunite with producer Matthew Vaughn.

Egerton was enthusiastic about Tetris as a project.

He said: "It was hard to wrap my head around it. I read it and it's just mad as a box of frogs, you know?

"It's this insane story with this really loveable, eccentric central character. And yeah, I just thought, 'Why not?' I'll have a bit of that. It was right at the end of the first lockdown that I signed up to do the film.

"The world had been stopped for a few months, and I was just so excited to get back out there, really."

Egerton has also been linked to James Bond rumours, especially due to his role as Eggsy in the Kingsman franchise.

When quizzed, he said: "I think they've already got someone, and it's not me.

"I've never been a part of the conversations. I've never met the Broccolis. They've never enquired about me.

"I've just never been one of the guys that they're looking at. I just don't think I'm the right person for that.

"I think there's much, much, much better candidates for the role than me. But, you know, I'd be a very willing audience member. They're brilliant films."

Egerton has just finished shooting the upcoming Netflix film Carry-On, and Tetris streams on Apple TV+ on March 31, with Carry-On yet to get a release date.