Taron Egerton protects his daughter from unrelenting enemies in She Rides Shotgun

The one-man army film genre has become very popular thanks to the recent success of John Wick, and soon another project will be joining the fray. Known as She Rides Shotgun, this movie is headlined by Taron Egerton, who this time must fight off waves and waves of enemies and threats who are hunting him down after being marked for death. The catch is that Egerton's character isn't alone, as he also has to protect his daughter from these maniacs.

Alongside Egerton, She Rides Shotgun features Ana Sophia Heger, Rob Yang, and John Carroll Lynch, and as for the filmmakers behind it, Nick Rowland directs while Ben Collins, Jordan Harper, and Luke Piotrowski penned the script.

She Rides Shotgun will arrive in cinemas from August 1, and you can see the trailer and synopsis below.

"Where can you run when there's nowhere to hide? Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate in this gritty, explosive action-thriller. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs. Shy, precocious, and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate's dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests. With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption."