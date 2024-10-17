Taron Egerton lets a mysterious package slip through TSA in Netflix's Carry-On

What's a better way to settle down for the holidays than to have a roaring fire, make a warm cup of hot chocolate, wrap up in a cosy blanket, and then to put on a film that spurns and encourages your fear of flying? Netflix has cracked the code for what makes a great Christmas film, as that's precisely what we'll be getting this December with the drama Carry-On.

This film sees Taron Egerton starring as a TSA agent who after being blackmailed lapses on his job and responsibility and lets a mysterious and unusual package onto a flight on Christmas Day.

Carry-On also stars Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson, and as for a firm premiere date, we can look forward to the movie debuting on Netflix on December 13. You can see the trailer for Carry-On below.