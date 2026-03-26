Taron Egerton goes full maniac while hunting Charlize Theron in Netflix's Apex

Netflix has a few promising films and TV series making their arrival this April and one such example is the survival action flick known as Apex, a movie where we get to see Charlize Theron pushed to her absolute limit.

The film follows an adrenaline junkie known as Sasha, who travels into the Australian wilderness to conquer a particularly dangerous river. However, her plans are derailed when a crazed maniac played by Taron Egerton appears and proceeds to hunt her for sport. Yep, it's a fight or flight, kill or be killed type situation, with Egerton playing a role that truly reminds of James McAvoy's performance as Beast in the Split/Glass films.

As per the synopsis, you can see this below alongside the trailer:

"Testing her limits in the remote and unforgiving Australian wilderness, Sasha (Charlize Theron) suddenly finds herself not only up against the elements, but also facing off against a ruthless and lethal predator (Taron Egerton)."

As per the premiere date for Apex, it will arrive on Netflix on April 24.