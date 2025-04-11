Tariff turmoil deepens on Friday, raising recession fears

HQ

The latest news on the United States . We start the day by talking about Trump's tariffs. On Friday, the global financial landscape remains volatile as President Trump's tariffs on China and other nations intensify, causing ripple effects across markets.

While the US Treasury Secretary downplayed the turmoil, stating that over 75 countries sought trade talks, the reality on the ground is grim. Investors rushed to safe-haven assets like gold, pushing prices to record highs, while stocks faced another steep decline.

The US and Vietnam are set to begin formal trade talks, but many remain skeptical about a lasting resolution. As the trade war escalates and uncertainty grows, the possibility of a global recession inches closer. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.