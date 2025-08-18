Tarantino names his favourite, best, and most "Quentin" film

Quentin Tarantino has never been afraid to put labels on his own films, but in a fresh interview on the Church of Tarantino podcast, he became unusually open-hearted. The two-time Academy Award winner revealed which of his films he holds as his personal favourite, which he considers his best, and which one best represents him as a filmmaker.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favourite, Inglourious Basterds is my best," Tarantino said, adding that Kill Bill is the ultimate representation of himself - the film God put him on Earth to make. He elaborated by saying that Inglourious Basterds still stands as his true masterpiece.

"But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could've made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make, I think Inglourious Basterds is my masterpiece, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favourite."

He also highlighted The Hateful Eight as his most well-directed work in relation to the written material.

"There's an aspect of Hateful Eight that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it's solid. So it's not like I have to create it, like Kill Bill, it's solid, it's right there and I actually think it's my best servicing of my material as a director."

Which Tarantino film do you think stands above the rest?