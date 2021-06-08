Tarantino is considering quitting and not doing his tenth movie

It is not news to those of us who have followed Tarantino's career, that he has long pointed out that his tenth film will also be his last. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his ninth, but in an interview with Pure Cinema Podcast he says that it may already be time to retire and shelve film making once and for all.

"Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s.

I mean, most directors' last films are fucking lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."

What do you think about this, is the old man right about what he's saying and what would you think if he quit right now?