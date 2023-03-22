Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tár is likely to be Todd Field's final movie

The director doesn't think he'll be doing another film.

Tár director Todd Field believes that this may be his last film. Despite Cate Blanchett receiving a Best Actress nomination at multiple awards shows, including taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, it seems this hasn't inspired Todd Field to make another film.

Speaking with Cinema Scope, when asked if Field would work on another film, he simply answered "I don't think so." When pressed if this is really his final film, again Field had short, simple answers, saying that though he didn't think about it, he believes "it's highly likely" Tár is his last film.

Then again, Field did admit with some time passing that he could be open to directing again. "I hope it's possible," he said when thinking about making another movie.

Do you want to see more from Todd Field?

