Tape to Tape is a great idea and for many people that will probably be enough. For me, it was. Think of it as a traditional roguelite setup, where each run offers unique choices that shape your character, your collection of cards or whatever, and when death or defeat inevitably occurs, you've both learned something and gained resources that can make you better prepared for the next turn.

There's a reason why games like Hades, Risk of Rain 2 and Inscryption became so widely known, and why major productions like Returnal interpreted the structure in AAA terms - roguelites, roguelikes, they're just fun.

So what if I told you that right now there's a... hockey roguelite? Tape to Tape it's called, and it's just launched on Steam Early Access from a relatively unknown developer. I've been paying attention since the first trailer though, because not only did the arcade-style hockey game look pretty fun, a roguelite structure seems pretty obvious too. But combine that with a generally fun Rick & Morty-esque tone, and self-awareness to the max, and it looked like a winner.

So here we are, and I'm a good seven hours into the game. The idea is still brilliant, make no mistake, but Tape to Tape is unfortunately still so riddled with bugs and lacking in critical balance that it's hard to recommend at the time of writing. You work your way through various local environments that are collectively the "last bastion of hockey in the world." Your path through is randomly generated, and presents you with a series of choices, a sort of ongoing cost/benefit structure, where you have the option to strengthen a single player, or the entire team, get your hands on an artifact that gives a player on the field a specific ability, or risk a stat increase for several against a decrease for one. All the while, of course, you're playing matches against increasingly difficult teams.

There are problems with the whole roguelite aspect here. First of all, you are not buying abilities for your team directly between each run, you are buying the ability for new abilities to appear in the randomly generated pool of abilities. Thus, as you buy more and more, you will reduce the possibility of seeing the ability you want to use appear. The same goes for the players - you can actively upgrade a player who then ends up not being among the players you can choose from to start with.

Being on the field is a different story altogether. Indeed, moving players around, passing the puck and, to some extent, shooting on goal feels quite brilliant, and there's an immediate arcade charm at work here that should prove its worth to most people instantly. The abilities are pretty solid too, from the ability to bully a stick into an opponent's head to a boost to your skating speed. It's all well thought out and solidly executed, although there's a real lack of balance right now.

Tackling, or "checking" as it's called, basically doesn't work. There isn't a mechanic that lets you steal the puck with your stick, instead you pretty much only have a hard push that stops your player in mid-air. Combined with a crappy AI, you'll quickly find that it's downright impossible to get to the end of the game, no matter how many attribute upgrades you've bought.

There are simply too many good players on the opposing team that are loaded with abilities that they constantly use, and your ability to overcome that, even with all the knowledge you gather as a player, becomes almost non-existent as soon as you pass through the first area.

Tape to Tape is endlessly charming, it's beautiful to look at, and offers a really creative combination of ideas that you can't help but recommend to anyone with a penchant for roguelite/likes. But there's a reason this is an Early Access release, and unfortunately it's just hard to recommend it to anyone at the time of writing. I'll keep it on my Steam Deck, check in here and there, and hopefully in the end the developer will hit the threshold they need to.