Tap, Hold and Load in 4K: The meme that hides the rediscovered function for images on X

For the past day or two or so, you've probably noticed that your Twitter/X timeline has been flooded with official and user accounts with an image and the slogan Tap, Hold and Load in 4K. This has become the latest meme on the social network, but it hides a very interesting feature.

Although Tap, Hold and Load in 4K is actually not new, as X indicates that this feature has been available since 2020. However, its use hasn't come to light until the last few days when virtually every major brand and verified user has started posting images with the slogan.

Can I tap, hold and load in 4K on my computer?

Unfortunately not. This new X feature is only available in the app on iOS and Android devices. From mobile and using a browser it doesn't work either.

What is "Tap, Hold and Load in 4K" and how to use it on iPhone and Android

As its name suggests, the function allows you to post and share images in 4K on the social network, although by default they are displayed in the usual standard quality. To view them in full resolution you must follow the steps below, depending on whether you are using an Android device or an iOS device, such as iPhone or iPad.

How to "Tap, Hold and Load in 4K" on iPhone

To Tap, Hold and Load in 4K on iOS (iPhone, iPad) we will have to enter the post with the image we want to view and then tap on it to open the image in full screen, then follow the mantra. Press and hold until an options window opens with the line "load in 4K". Click on it and you will see a fast blue loading line appear over the image. When it has finished loading, the image is now available in 4K and you can zoom in to see all the details.

How to "Tap, Hold and Load in 4K" on Android

The process for "Tap, Hold and Load in 4K" on Android is quite similar, except that on Google's operating system we can't preview the image directly as on iOS, but the available option that appears is to download the image in 4K to our Android mobile device or tablet.

How to take advantage of Tap, Hold and Load in 4K as a gamer?

It's clear that this feature has a lot of uses that will be appreciated by art fans and, of course, by artists who use the social network to promote their work and reach a larger base of potential customers. In the case of video games, Tap, Hold and Load in 4K can be very useful for seeing the graphical and artistic quality of future games. We have seen it in accounts such as Sid Meier's Civilization VII or the official PlayStation account, to show us the improvements of Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered. In any case, it's sure to be a tool we'll be seeing a lot of use of in the coming weeks, especially if Nintendo Switch 2 is shown in detail tomorrow.