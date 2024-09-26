Tanuki: Pon's Summer is all about delivering post and landing gnarly tricks

As part of the Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream, developer Denkiworks has just presented the first glimpse at an upcoming adventure game. Known as Tanuki: Pon's Summer, this title is a chill experience that is about delivering post and landing gnarly tricks on your bike, all while being an adorable and fluffy tanuki postman.

We're told that you will be able to freely trick around the charming Japanese town that the game is set in, and that various additional activities like bug catching, karaoke, fishing, and baseball will be on offer too. Add to this ways to make friends with the townsfolk and opportunities to decorate and restore the local Great Tanuki Shrine.

As per the exact description of Tanuki: Pon's Summer, a press release states: "Step into the furry paws of Pon and BMX in style as a part-time mailman in a picturesque Japanese town, delivering packages, pulling off tricks, and helping locals with quests. In this awesome summer adventure, you'll enjoy fun activities like bug catching, plating sushi, baseball, sumo and more while unlocking a variety of decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine for the end-of-summer Matsuri festival! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system!"

Tanuki: Pon's Summer will be coming to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles when it eventually debuts.