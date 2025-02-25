Tanuki: Pon's Summer confirmed for Game Pass starting launch day

HQ

For a long time, Microsoft has put quite a lot of effort into the Tokyo Game Show, as evidenced by a continuously increasing number of Japanese games for Xbox. The 2024 edition in September was no exception, and one of the surprises here was Tanuki: Pon's Summer.

It's a seemingly cozy experience that involves delivering mail in the role of an adorable and fluffy raccoon mailman, who likes to do a few tricks along the way and help people with various missions. Does that sound weird? It gets weirder, because we'll also get to fish, play baseball, decorate a Tanuki Shrine, sing karaoke, catch bugs and much more.

During Monday night's ID@Xbox Showcase, we got another look at the game in a new trailer, and it was also confirmed that it will be included with Game Pass right from day one. Tanuki: Pon's Summer will be released late this year for PC, Switch and Xbox, and the new video can be found below.