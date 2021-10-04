Tanooki Mario and Rosalina are coming to Mario Kart Tour

HQ

Mario Kart Tour will soon be celebrating arguably the most glorious season of the year by adding two characters to its roster. Within the mobile title's Autumn Tour, both Tanooki Mario and Rosalina will be making their debut and so will a Super Leaf item. This in-game event is set to run from October 5-19, and it follows after the title's previous 2nd Anniversary Tour.

A new trailer shared on Twitter shows the pair in action and it also showcase some ofthe more spookier aspects that we will get to see. Here we can see racers driving hearses and jack-o'-lantern cars across courses decorated with pumpkins.