Tango Gameworks was working on two projects when the studio was axed

HQ

There were plenty of raised eyebrows and dropped jaws when Microsoft recently announced the closure of its sole Japanese developer Tango Gameworks, despite the success of last year's Hi-Fi Rush.

As former employees scour the web for new jobs, we're getting some clues as to what the studio was up to before the shutdown. Now X user Timur222 points out that programmer Tsuyoshi Okugawa claims to have been working on no less than two different unannounced projects before the closure.

Exactly what they were we don't know yet, but hopefully it will be revealed eventually. Okugawa had previously worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo, but that it would get a sequel seems unlikely, while a third The Evil Within seems more plausible, or perhaps completely new projects instead.