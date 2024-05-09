English
Hi-Fi Rush

Tango Gameworks was working on Hi-Fi Rush sequel pitch, Arkane wanted to return to roots before closures

And Xbox apparently still isn't done with its ruthless cost-cutting measures.

HQ

We're still reeling from the shock announcement earlier in the week that saw Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games and Roadhouse Games all shuttered at once as part of some new cost-cutting measures from Xbox.

A new report from Bloomberg tells us that these cost-cutting measures aren't quite done yet, and on top of the 2,000 layoffs and four studio closures, we could see even more people losing their jobs.

Also, as part of the same report, we heard that Tango Gameworks was reportedly pitching a sequel to Hi-Fi Rush, while Arkane Austin wanted to return to its roots with an immersive sim rather than branching out as it did with Redfall.

Hi-Fi Rush

