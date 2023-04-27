Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tango Gameworks seems to be developing a multiplayer title

The studio are looking for people with multiplayer experience.

It's really hard to say what the typical Tango Gameworks title looks like. They started off with pure horror in The Evil Within franchise, went on to deliver an action-adventure with Ghostwire Tokyo and surprised us all with some rhythm based beat 'em up in Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year.

And it seems like they will continue to surprise us going forward. As noticed on Twitter by the user Idle Sloth, the studio currently has a couple of job listings out, with one of them being an Environment Designer who specifically needs "Experience in game development with multiplayer".

Tango Gameworks wouldn't ask for this if it wasn't needed, which probably means we have something multiplayer related to look forward to. We assume it might take a while before we get to see anything though, as the studio has launched two titles in two years, but we do know we're officially curious to see what it is.

