Tango Gameworks returns and debuts new website and look

When Hi-Fi Rush debuted and impressed many, plenty of folk saw the game as the start of Xbox's answer to conquering Asia, all through the knowhow and skills of developer Tango Gameworks. This is why it was so surprising when it was announced that Tango Gameworks was being shut down, leaving many to wonder what the future held for its franchises and projects.

Soon afterwards, the developer was saved by Krafton, and now, a little while later, Tango Gameworks has officially reopened, giving fans an insight into its new office, a glimpse at its new website, and even noting that it has begun recruiting for an "unannounced game".

As mentioned on the website, Tango explains: "Finally, after months of waiting, Tango Gameworks is back, and in a brand-new way. We've opened our site to give our fans and future team members a look into our studio."

It continues, "Adding to this is our new logo and branding! Focused on what it feels like to make a game, our vision is centered on a studio that acts like a creative workshop, making games and experiences that emphasize that "hand-made" feel we put into our work."

As per the unannounced game, all that we know is that it's an action game and that it's set to be "handcrafted" by the studio. As work on the project is still in its early phases, we shouldn't expect much more significant news about it for a little while.