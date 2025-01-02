Tango Gameworks makes grand return after Xbox shutdown

HQ

It shocked many last year when Microsoft and Xbox decided to pull the plug on a bunch of its developers and studios. There were a few smaller names that made up this list, but also a few beloved titans, such as the recently-maligned Arkane Austin and also the Japan-based Tango Gameworks. When this shutdown occurred, it didn't take long for Tango to make headlines again with plans to be saved from a complete closure by PUBG: Battlegrounds parent company Krafton Inc., and now that we're in the New Year, this has come to fruition.

In a statement on X, Tango Gameworks reveals that it is being reborn and getting "a new start" by joining the Krafton family under the new moniker of Krafton Gameworks Inc. Yep, not a lot is changing in regard to the developer's namesake, which hopefully also means that not a lot is changing in regard to what we can expect from the talented team.

Tango does also note in its statement that "we're excited to continue crafting games that bring joy to players around the world."

Are you glad to see Tango Gameworks back?