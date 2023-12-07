Tangle Tower is getting a successor called The Mermaid's Tongue

SFB Games, the British developer who created Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together, and is working on the upcoming Crow Country, and previously debuted Tangle Tower, has announced that the latter game is finally getting a follow-up.

Revealed during the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, we're told that this project is called The Mermaid's Tongue, and that it will be a murder-mystery title where players once again help duo Grimoire and Sally as they take on a new case.

The synopsis for the game's story is as follows: "In the pitch-black waters beyond a long-abandoned fishing town, the reclusive captain of the world's strangest submarine has been murdered. Some say the captain was an immortal time-traveller. Others say he was a vampire, cursed to stay hidden beneath the waves forever. Only one thing is certain: it's up to you to find the killer."

We're told that The Mermaid's Tongue will be coming to PC and consoles in 2024, although the exact platforms and date were not mentioned. What was clarified however is that there is a PC demo for the game available to play right now, all on top of a trailer that gives a glimpse at the gameplay in practice.

Check that out below.