Tandem RGB OLED gaming monitors will soon hit markets

The next level of OLED is Tandem RGB OLED, and in the case of ASUS, it's even Stripe Pixel OLED, the latter also being used in ASUS' newly revealed QD-OLED such as the PG34W and XG34W.

These new display types such as the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM use a dual layer OLED display, thus improving brightness and durability as you now have two layers that can emit light. This will, depending on model and make, give you 1500 nits brightness, and 60% longer lifespan than traditional OLEDs, and a better colour volume than even QD-OLED. The image should also, at least in theory, be much more crisp and clean.

Stripe Pixel OLED, unlike normal OLED that arranges the sub-pixels in a triangular shape, use a vertical stripe pattern. This enhances clarity and black levels as there is no white sub-pixel in true Tandem OLEDs, providing much better colours, at least in theory, while allowing for 0.003ms response time and either 4K at 240Hz, or FHD at 480Hz - unlike the QD-OLED models that can only do 280Hz.

Different types and makes of RGB OLED will relatively soon come to market, with RGB Stripe Tandem OLEDs from ASUS expecting to hit the stores in late spring, but with pricing equal to the current PG27 OLED series, so 800-1100 Euro depending on size and configuration.

The monitors will have 99% DCI-P3, 10-bit colour gamut, and Delta E<2, and use UHBR20 standard for connection, having the full 80Gbps bandwidth available and offering 90W for USB-C connections. For some reason, a lot of time has been spent on the backside of the monitors with a rather special look of semi-transparent backplate.

