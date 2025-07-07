I actually had a little Tamagotchi early on. I went through a huge Japanese phase in my life and knew that they were available in Japan, so I asked a martial arts trainer who was going there to buy one for me on his way home. No sooner said than done, this burly martial arts trainer later delivered a shocking pink plastic egg with green details, and my career as a Tamagotchi parent could begin. Like so many others, I had a rocky start with Tamagotchis that pooped themselves and died, before I managed to get the little guy to survive without any problems.

It was only after that that Tamagotchi became a thing in the West, but by then I already felt done with the concept and haven't actually tried anything Tamagotchi-related until now with Tamagotchi Plaza for Switch 2. That's why I was very curious to review the game myself instead of passing it on to one of our colleagues, to see what Bandai Namco had cooked up this time.

So Mäkitchi is me. I can live with that.

But... believe me when I say this, it's completely different from your old egg-shaped keyring companion. If I had to describe the concept, it's a kind of Animal Crossing meets WarioWare, where the plaza in the game's title needs to be spruced up for a big event, while at the same time making your friends in the area happy, and believe me, this requires work. There are 15 shops/restaurants in the area, all of which must be reviewed to get the highest ranking before the festival starts.

This leads to a rather bizarre game where I don't really do much else than work in a kind of hub world, which in practice means mini-games. To get the restaurant in shape, you have to cook food for the customers and do it in the best way possible with increasingly difficult recipes. The food part is the most fun mini-game - but unfortunately, it's not very good either, because it's so repetitive. As you make customers happier, they pay more for their food, money that you can then use to spruce things up.

Cooking is the best mini-game, but even that isn't particularly fun for more than 20 minutes.

As you may have guessed, I'm not entirely positive about the game, and that's absolutely correct. One of the most bizarre things is that there is a lot of text that you encounter via an incredibly clunky menu system. You can get entire walls of nonsense text from your boss, in a project that really shouldn't need any text at all. On the other hand, you don't get any text where it might be justified, which leads to a kind of "trial and error" approach, which is never particularly pleasant.

The mini-games lack instructions entirely, but otherwise the game is very text-heavy with complicated menus.

Being tasked with creating manga based on characters that require you to know all the Tamagotchi names is just frustrating, especially since other information is missing, which means you'll make mistakes a few times before you get the hang of it. The gym is almost worse, where Tamagotchis can come in and ask for six-pack abs or fashion-conscious female characters ask for nicer legs, whereupon you have to train them with the bumper buttons in a completely illogical way. And let's not even talk about the karaoke, it feels like the buttons don't even work...

After ten hours, you've seen pretty much everything Tamagotchi Plaza has to offer and are already tired of the mini-games, which are charming but never entertaining or challenging once you get the hang of them. The dialogue quickly becomes long-winded and repetitive, and getting anywhere involves a lot of grinding. I understand that as a 48-year-old man, I may not be the primary target audience, but on the other hand, I don't think any children would be able to play either, given all the text and the unclear mini-games.

You can walk around, but unfortunately there isn't much to do.

What I'm trying to say is, in short, save your money and do something more fun. Tamagotchi Plaza is definitely not worth your time, and even those who really love Tamagotchis won't find anything to enjoy here... unfortunately.