Talon Esports partners up with Razer

Talon Esports has signed an agreement with Razer to see the peripheral manufacturer tapped as the official peripheral partner for the esports organisation. The deal will see many of Talon's teams and rosters being supported and bolstered with Razer devices and gear, and specifically we can expect the organisation's Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and League of Legends team (operated in collaboration with PSG) to be the main focal points.

Speaking about the deal, Talon's CEO, Sean Zhang adds, "Razer is renowned for its innovation and dedication to ensuring esports players are equipped with the best gear possible for the best performance on the highest stage. When the difference between winning and losing is defined by such small margins and reaction times, we are confident that our players will be able maintain top form with Razer's cutting-edge gear."

The exact length of the deal has yet to be confirmed, and neither has the full value of the partnership.