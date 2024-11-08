Talon Esports has opened a European HQ in Malta

HQ

Talon Esports is quite a well-known esports team but it's also largely based in the Asia-Pacific region with teams and rosters built from players from that portion of the world. This will seemingly soon set to change, as now Talon Esports has signified its expansion into Europe with a new headquarters and base of operations in Malta.

We're told that this HQ will be used for boot camps, player development, and to further grow its gaming and esports sectors. As for why Malta has been selected as the location country, it's mentioned that the key reasons include "its supportive business ecosystem, proactive government support, and exceptional quality of life for players and staff."

Talon Esports promises that it's also looking to use this European base as a way to explore academies, education, and content creation, and speaking about the European expansion, Talon's CEO Sean Zhang adds:

"Malta's streamlined business setup, along with their deep understanding of the esports ecosystem, enables us to operate smoothly and efficiently. With strong support for key resources, such as high-speed internet and long-term player visas, the country has provided an invaluable foundation for our expansion."