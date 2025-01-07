Talon Esports and PSG end League of Legends partnership

HQ

The era of PSG.Talon has come to an end. The combined esports effort of Talon Esports and Paris-Saint Germain, the esports division of the French Ligue 1 side, will no longer be in effect, as the two parties have decided to conclude their team-up.

This was affirmed in a press release where it was directly mentioned that "this mutual decision reflects the evolving priorities and strategies of both organizations. We take immense pride in the successes we've achieved together, and this partnership will be remembered as one of the most iconic collaborations in esports history."

As for what the future holds for both parties and how this decision will affect their position in competitive League of Legends remains to be seen. Talon has said that it will continue to operate in the LCP, but no doubt this split will have its impact in one way or another. What we do also know is that both parties have said that they are "open to future collaborations", suggesting that they may once again work together should the right opportunity arise.