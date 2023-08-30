Talking European Expansion, Dead by Daylight and Meet Your Maker with Behaviour Interactive

HQ

Very recently, ahead of the hubbub and chaos that was Gamescom 2023, the Canadian Behaviour Interactive announced the third studio it is opening in Europe. Following on from acquiring two different studios in the United Kingdom, which are now known as Behaviour North and South, the massive company, famous for Dead by Daylight and now also Meet Your Maker, has turned its attention to mainland Europe for a new studio in the Netherlands. Called Behaviour Rotterdam, we had a chance to ask Behaviour's CEO Remi Racine and EVP Wayne Meazza a few questions about this new studio and also it's two current biggest titles.

Gamereactor: Behaviour Interactive has been expanding quite quickly throughout Europe as of late. How does having two studios based in the UK further allow Behaviour to realise the visions for its games, and likewise, can we expect more European Behaviour studios, beyond Behaviour Rotterdam, in the future?

Behaviour Rotterdam, our newly acquired studio, will work alongside our two existing UK studios to provide us with access to Europe's rich pool of gaming talent. Our goal is to grow all three of these studios, and we hope that our involvement will serve as a catalyst for their local gaming industries.

From a strategic perspective, we're very excited to expand our European presence, enhancing our visibility and reinforcing our position as work-for-hire leaders. While our primary focus is on increasing these studios' capacity, we're always considering other opportunities to accelerate our growth.

GR: What makes Rotterdam such a desirable location to open another Behaviour studio, and likewise, what will the studio be working on primarily for Behaviour?

We had multiple team members visit Rotterdam during the course of our conversations with Codeglue. While it obviously has a reputation as a global trade hub, it's also a beautiful, cosmopolitan city. Overall, the Netherlands is a hotbed of gaming talent, and we're very excited to grow Behaviour's presence there.

Behaviour Rotterdam will be part of Behaviour's services division. Their addition enhances our external development expertise, and we'll deploy that expertise towards work-for-hire and co-dev projects for some of the industry's leading publishers and developers.

GR: What led you to SockMonkey, AntiMatter, and Codeglue, and why were these two developers a perfect fit for the Behaviour family?

SockMonkey, AntiMatter, and CodeGlue all shared a culture that was similar to Behaviour's - one that placed an emphasis on innovation and promoted work-life balance, creative collaboration, and personal growth within a supportive team. Finding partners that share this culture is of huge importance to us when we consider any expansion opportunity.

GR: What's next for Behaviour on a global scale? The company has and still is expanding rapidly, so how are you managing this growth effectively?

Maintaining culture while growing is always a challenge. However, our culture has also been a foundation of our success, and thus our priority is on both protecting and celebrating it. That's why finding partners that share this culture is so important to us.

GR: Alien is coming to Dead by Daylight, and Nicolas Cage has already arrived. I assume there will be more big collaborations coming in the future, but can you tease any further about what you have in store?

I cannot reveal anything, I can tell you that we are not slowing down. We have some great surprises planned - so players will want to keep their eyes peeled!

GR: Hypothetically speaking, is there a specific franchise or personality that you would like to bring to Dead by Daylight?

I really cannot say - we are considering many franchises. What I can say is that we still have surprises up our sleeve for our players.

GR: Now that we're seeing a variety of games in development with Unreal Engine 5, have you considered transitioning Dead by Daylight to the engine, or perhaps using it as the basis for whatever the future holds for the title?

We are always looking at the best ways we can improve our players' experience and Unreal Engine 5 is on our radar for this reason. We are currently exploring how transitioning to Unreal Engine 5 would improve our player's future experience. Stay tuned!

GR: How is the Dead by Daylight movie progressing? Is there any update on plot, cast, directors, and so forth, or perhaps a timeline when we can expect to know more?

No update to share for now, except that we are in the process of recruiting a director. The process is well under way, and we will share more with you as soon as we have more news. We are very excited for this!

GR: How are you finding managing a user-generated content title like Meet Your Maker? Would a UGC game be something you would explore again in the future?

Managing a user-generated content title like Meet Your Maker has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us. The imaginative minds of our community have not only impressed us but highly entertained us as well! As for future endeavors, exploring user-generated content games remains a possibility we're open to, as it adds a unique layer of engagement and interaction that enriches the gaming experience.

GR: Can we expect Meet Your Maker to eventually receive some crazy collaborations in the same vein as that of Dead by Daylight?

Our immediate goal is to continue establishing our universe as it stands. For now, this will remain our main priority but as always, we're very open to what the future might hold.

Thanks to Remi, Wayne, and Behaviour for speaking with us. You can play Dead by Daylight and Meet Your Maker on PC and consoles today.