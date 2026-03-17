Talking AI and Lovecraft with Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss game director Tommaso Nuti

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Recently, we got the chance to play through a good chunk of Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss. After getting a taste of Big Bad Wolf's new adventure game, we were hooked like an archaeologist on an artifact they definitely should have left alone. And so, when the opportunity arose to speak with the game's director Tommaso Nuti, of course we jumped at the chance. Below, you can check out our full interview with Nuti, discussing AI, Lovecraftian stories, how you can deal with the horrors you'll face in Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, and how long it takes to escape them.

Q: What Lovecraftian stories served as the main inspirations for the game?

Nuti: "We drew inspiration from many Lovecraftian short stories when adapting the mythos. Our goal was less about retelling a specific story and more about using the broader lore to build a sense of continuity within this universe. You will of course recognize elements from The Call of Cthulhu, as well as The Shadow Over Innsmouth and The Haunter of the Dark. There is also another cult classic short story that inspired us, though I would prefer not to reveal it just yet in order to keep it a surprise!"

Q: How can players deal with the horrors they'll face in the game?

Nuti: "We want to place you in the shoes of an occult investigator exploring a universe that is completely beyond their understanding. For that reason, we ruled out combat from the very beginning. However, the absence of combat does not mean the absence of danger.

Many things can kill you in R'lyeh, whether it is the ruins themselves or the creatures that inhabit them. No conventional weapon will be of any help here. Only your tools and your wits will allow you to move forward and complete the adventure. To survive, you will need to understand the rules that govern this world, either by accepting them or by finding ways to outsmart them.

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Thus, horror is present in every aspect of the experience, creating an atmosphere that can feel grim at times and fascinating at others, but always steeped in mystery and the unknown. Our goal was to approach cosmic horror in its purest sense, where dread comes from confronting a world that surpasses humanity in every possible way."

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Q: Is the way AI is depicted in the game how you hope to see it used in the future?

Nuti: "That is a fascinating question. I should note that this is a very personal opinion, which goes beyond my role as Game Director at Big Bad Wolf.

My primary hope is that AI helps accelerate major breakthroughs in medicine and science, ultimately helping to preserve both our health and our world.

To give a concrete example related to the game, AI is integrated directly into the character's brain. Noah uses it to 'ping-pong' ideas, extract information, and analyze evidence. In that sense, it represents a logical evolution of his investigative tools. However, when it comes to dealing with people, it is important to preserve one's own judgment and act accordingly. In my view, there are basic norms that AI can support, but common sense should remain human.

From a professional perspective, I see AI as a powerful tool that must always be balanced with human oversight. The same applies in creative fields, where humans should remain at the center of any project. AI can help bring ambitious concepts to life, but questions around copyright still need to be resolved to avoid a soulless industrialization of art.

More broadly, society should approach AI with care and thoughtfulness. It is important to learn the fundamentals before relying on the tool, much like learning to count before using a calculator. In the end, having a 'super-brain' at our disposal should not lead us to switch off our own."

Q: How long does an average run of Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss take?

Nuti: "On average, completing the adventure will take between 12 and 15 hours, depending on the chosen difficulty mode and how deeply each player chooses to engage with the investigation. To give you a little more detail, our game rewards curiosity above all. The depth of your investigation ultimately determines the length of the experience.

In each chapter, players are free to investigate within open areas. If you decide to follow a lead while overlooking certain clues or parts of the map, you will progress more quickly. However, this may lead to hasty conclusions, which can result in poor decisions and increase your corruption level.

On the other hand, taking the time to explore every corner and uncover the many mysteries hidden within each level will allow you to make more informed choices and better protect yourself. This is our main way of extending the experience. Alongside this, players can search for upgrade components for their equipment. These components are carefully hidden throughout the environment, adding a treasure hunt dimension to the adventure."

Q: How many endings are there for players to find?

Nuti: "The game features six different epilogues for players to discover, in addition to the various ways investigations can be resolved throughout the adventure."