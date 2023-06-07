Talk To Me looks terrifying in new trailer

HQ

Remember high school, where you and your friends would hang out every day, and then in the evenings grab hold of a demonic hand and let the spirit inside possess you? If you're thinking "what on earth are you talking about," that's probably a good thing, as from the looks of Talk To Me, the aforementioned activity doesn't seem to be too much fun.

A24's upcoming horror movie has just released its second trailer, and we have to say Talk To Me looks like one of the most experimental horror movies of recent memory. As stated, it's about a group of friends who hold hands with a strange disembodied forearm and let the spirit inside possess them.

As is often the case with idiots in horror movies, they soon let it go too far and some terrifying antics ensue. Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be seeing Talk To Me when it releases on the 28th of July.