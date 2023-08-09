Talk to Me is getting a sequel, coming from A24

While many are still flocking to cinemas for a chance to see Talk to Me, the horror film has seemingly already done well enough in the domestic market for a sequel to be greenlit.

Because production house A24 has announced that it has picked up the series and intends to create a sequel, which will be known as...wait for it...Talk 2 Me.

There's no release window attached to the project and we shouldn't be expecting to see or hear much more for a while as this announcement is still very fresh and the fact that the original film is still deep in its theatrical run. You can however check out the announcement for the film below.