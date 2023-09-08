Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Talk to Me

Talk to Me is A24's most successful horror film ever in the US

The movie has seen a phenomenal rise on an incredibly small budget.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Few films shook cinema-goers as much as Hereditary did when it hit the screen five years ago. An outright horror success that was a hit with both audiences and critics with its raw and sometimes shocking content. For these reasons, Hereditary has also been by far the most successful horror film for the A24 studio, at least until now.

Because in the US, it has now been defeated by A24's newest release, Talk to Me, by far the biggest horror flick of the year, which has grossed $65 million to date. Very impressive considering the meagre $4.5 million shooting budget the filmmakers were working with. However, Talk to Me still has some way to go to reach the same levels as Hereditary, which managed to gross $82 million globally.

Have you seen Talk to Me and what are your views on it?

Talk to Me

Related texts



Loading next content