Talk to Me creators talk about their next project

One of last year's biggest surprises was the low-budget horror film Talk to Me, which followed a group of teenagers and their scary escapades into the forbidden. This delightful thriller broke all sorts of records for distributor A24 and grossed over $90 million.

The success has obviously left a lasting impression, and in an interview with Deadline, the duo of Danny and Michael Philipp have now revealed their next project - the sequel Bring Her Back. More details other than that have yet to be revealed and it is still uncertain whether it will be A24 that will release the film or not.

What did you think of Talk to Me, and are you looking forward to the sequel?