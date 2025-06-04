Talk to Me and Bring Her Back directors reveal their next movie

HQ

Well, this is certainly a departure few would have seen coming. After making two boundary-pushing horror movies in Talk to Me and Bring Her Back, Danny and Michael Philippou are going to next be working on a documentary. A documentary centred on deathmatch wrestling, of all things.

Speaking to DiscussingFilm, they gave some details about the upcoming project, which they've been shooting between Talk to Me and Bring Her Back. "It's like professional wrestling but an extreme version of it, it's extreme performance art," said Michael. "With glass, barbed wire, thumbtacks. We had been shooting it between Talk to Me & Bring Her Back... hopefully, that'll premiere early next year."

Often critiqued for its focus on violence over anything else, deathmatch wrestling can sometimes be quite the controversial topic. It'll be interesting to see how it's depicted in the upcoming documentary.