Tales of the Underworld will explore Star Wars' criminal underbelly in May

It's almost Star Wars Day (May the Fourth), the day when fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise come together to celebrate the galaxy from a long, long time ago. As we often expect from Disney to mark this date, a new project will be coming to Disney+ and this won't actually be the already announced Star Wars: Visions' third season. Rather we can expect more anthological "Tales of" action.

Following Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, next up will be Tales of the Underworld, a series that as you would expect shines a spotlight on the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. The show will offer up six total short episodes, and as for what they will cover and who they will revolve around, we're told the following:

"Tales of the Underworld is a six-episode journey following two notorious bounty hunters: former dark side assassin Asajj Ventress as she's given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, and outlaw Cad Bane as he faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a marshal on the other side of the law."

It's unclear if there will be further crooks being focussed on, but we won't have to wait all too long to find out, as Tales of the Underworld debuts in full on Disney+ on May 4. You can see the full trailer for the show below.