Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reveals first trailer

The boys are back in town and they've got a brand-new animated style.

Paramount has just revealed the first trailer for the new animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We don't see much in the 30-second teaser, but we get a good look at the animation style and can infer some things about the plot.

This series will be set in the same world as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and by the looks of things it'll act as a sequel to that movie, where everyone loves the turtles following them saving New York from Superfly.

They'll be fighting robots and more baddies in a new 2D look which has all the style you'd expect from a series following Mutant Mayhem. It releases this Summer, so keep an eye out for more information.

