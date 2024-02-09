Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reveals first trailer

Paramount has just revealed the first trailer for the new animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We don't see much in the 30-second teaser, but we get a good look at the animation style and can infer some things about the plot.

This series will be set in the same world as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and by the looks of things it'll act as a sequel to that movie, where everyone loves the turtles following them saving New York from Superfly.

They'll be fighting robots and more baddies in a new 2D look which has all the style you'd expect from a series following Mutant Mayhem. It releases this Summer, so keep an eye out for more information.