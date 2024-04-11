Tales of the Shire will finally get its trailer this month

HQ

Developer Wētā Workshop has been teasing a trailer for their upcoming cosy life-sim game set in Middle-earth, Tales of the Shire, for weeks now. Thankfully it's finally time to know when this will actually arrive.

On the game's X account, it has been affirmed that a trailer for the game will drop on April 22, meaning we'll get a much better look at the project and hopefully also a firm date for when it is set to make its arrival on PC and consoles this year.

For anyone unfamiliar with what this game will be about, the official description states, "Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming, new, The Lord of the Rings™ game due out in 2024 on console and PC."

Are you excited to plant some roots in Hobbiton?