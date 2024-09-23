Tales of the Shire to launch in March 2025

HQ

Up until a few days ago, we were still under the impression that the adorable The Lord of the Rings life-sim project Tales of the Shire would be making its arrival before the end of the year. However, developer Wētā Workshop recently affirmed that this won't be the case as the title has been delayed until sometime in 2025.

Now, as part of yesterday's Hobbit Day proceedings, celebrating all things The Lord of the Rings, the developer has now slapped a firm date on Tales of the Shire, revealing that the title will be launching in March 2025, on the 25th to be exact.

While we're counting down the days until this launch, you can head over here to read our recent preview of the lovely title.