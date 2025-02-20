Tales of the Shire postpones the start of Hobbit's life until 29 July

HQ

There's trouble in Middle-Earth again. But this time it's not criticism of Gollum or The Rings of Power, but a new delay for the definitive hobbit sim, Tales of the Shire.

In a new social media post, Weta Workshop Studio confirms that the new release date for the game (which was originally due out last December) will now be 29 July 2025. The reason they've offered is that they want the release to be simultaneous on PC and consoles, and it seems that these versions are not quite polished at the moment.

We've already tried Tale of the Shire and have some initial impressions of what it has to offer, but it's a very quiet simulation title in which you'll enjoy a hobbit's life, smoothly and peacefully. Something we're all looking forward to seeing as optimised as possible this summer.