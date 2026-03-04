Tales of the Shire is finally getting its Nintendo Switch 2 launch later this month

HQ

Weta Workshop has revealed that the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Tales of the Shire is almost ready to be handed to fans. Set to launch as soon as later this month on March 25, this improved edition of the project on the handheld successor system will be available as a free upgrade to any fans who have already snagged the Switch 1 version of the project, in the form of a dedicated Upgrade Pack.

What is unclear about this version is how exactly the game is being enhanced for the newer platform, as the announcement trailer simply informs about how the game is coming to Switch 2 in the weeks ahead.

For those unfamiliar with Tales of the Shire, this is a cosy life-sim set in Middle-earth that puts players in the shoes of a hobbit living in The Shire. We reviewed the game when it launched last year and ultimately found it to be slightly disappointing, due to mediocre tasks and poor performance.