Tales of the Shire delayed to 2025

Recently, we reported on a Tales of the Shire presentation that was set for later this month. Understandably, that put some attention back onto the game, giving fans hope we'd potentially see a release date soon.

However, instead of getting a 2024 release, Wētā Workshop has pushed the game back from this year into early next. There wasn't any particular reason given for this besides the game simply needing more time, which will give it a better sense of polish.

Tales of the Shire is an upcoming life-sim where you get to play as a Hobbit. Tending to your small Hobbit home and ensuring that you're living as peaceful a life as possible does sound very chilled out, so we're excited to see more of this game later this month and early next year.