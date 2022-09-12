Tales of the Jedi to look into Ahsoka and Count Dooku's backstory

HQ

D23 has been a blast. We've seen countless announcements from all over Disney's portfolio of brands and products, be it Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, Avatar, and so many other names. And talking about the galaxy far, far away, during the event another Disney+ series was unveiled and shown off, with this one taking a look into the backstory of a few iconic individuals.

Known as Tales of the Jedi, this series will tell six separate stories of Jedi from the prequel era of movies. While it's not clear what each story will be about just yet, we do get to see an array of familiar faces, such as Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda, Mace Windu, and more.

Interestingly, as part of the show, some Star Wars alumni will be returning to reprise prior roles they have played, with Ashley Eckstein voicing Ahsoka again, and Liam Neeson handling Qui-Gon.

As for when the series will debut, it will land on October 26. Take a look at a trailer for the series below.