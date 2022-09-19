Tales of Symphonia Remastered gets an announcement trailer

With so much happening last week (all three major console makers had streamed event with plenty pf announcements), we totally forgot to tell you that Bandai Namco has revealed Tales of Symphonia Remastered. The name pretty much tells you what this is; a remastered version of the highly acclaimed GameCube J-RPG Tales of Symphonia.

Summer Nguyen, brand manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America, explains why this classic title is getting the remaster treatment:

"Our goal with Tales of Symphonia Remastered is to introduce this beloved entry in the series to a whole new generation of fans. We're aiming to deliver an experience that's true to the original yet engaging to a whole new audience of players with enhancements that update the game visually and add new gameplay enhancements."

Tales of Symphonia Remastered launches early next year for Playstation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Check out the announcement trailer below.