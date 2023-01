HQ

It's time to return to the fantasy world Sylvarant next month when Bandai Namco launches Tales of Symphonia Remastered for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It offers old-school JRPG gameplay, local co-op, and there are a couple of new features as well which Bandai Namco thinks we should know more about.

Therefore we have now gotten a brand new gameplay trailer which you can check out below.