Tales of Kenzera: Zau shown in new trailer

Last year, Tales of Kenzera: Zau was announced. The game is developed by Surgent Studios, which is founded by Abubakar Salim, known from HBO's Raised by Wolves and the man behind the voice of Bayek in Assassin's Creed: Origins. Now we have a new gameplay trailer where we get a little more insight into this upcoming game and we are offered a lot of action and exploration in the varied and treacherous environments shown.

It will be released on April 23rd for PlayStation 5, Switch, PC and Xbox Series S/X, and the press release tells us:

"Embark on a poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim's own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer."