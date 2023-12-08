Tales of Kenzera: Zau looks to explore grief and loss

Following recent reports and leaks, it has been confirmed that the next project to be represented by the EA Originals label will be Surgent Studios' single-player action-adventure platformer, Tales of Kenzera: Zau.

This game is a title that looks to explore grief and the challenges of getting over a devastating loss, all in a story that is inspired by actor Abubakar Salim's own experience with losing his father.

"For a long time, I've struggled to find a way of communicating my journey with grief. To now be able to do that through Zau's story of loss, growth and healing in Tales of Kenzera: ZAU feels so right," said Salim. "Games, to me, are the most powerful medium to share stories. My late father introduced me to the medium, and what better way of honouring him, our relationship and love than through this experience?"

It's mentioned that this game will be a 2.5D title that has a Metroidvania style. It will also feature a narrative that is guided by Kalunga, the God of Death, who helps protagonist Zau as he travels through mystical realms to harness cosmic powers.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on April 23, 2024, and will be retailing for $19.99. Anyone who pre-orders the game will also get two shaman points to spend in-game, as well as a visual effect and a companion comic that looks to further explore the lore of the title.