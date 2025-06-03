Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer Surgent Studios unveils new project to be published by Palworld maker

Following the middling commercial performance of Tales of Kenzera: Zau, developer Surgent Studios hit a rough patch where the future of the company was seriously in the air. Layoffs happened and staff were put on redundancy notice, all while the search began for a new publishing partner that could help fund their next project. Surprisingly, this came in the form of Pocketpair, the creator of Palworld, who following the immense success of the creature-catching title, decided to enter the publishing business. Surgent was saved.

Now, a few months later, Surgent is ready to show off its next project. This game is known as Dead Take, and it's a horror title that's all about the power and corruption that is plaguing the entertainment industry.

The official synopsis for the game explains: "In Dead Take, players will peel back the entertainment industry's glittering facade to expose its darkest secrets."

Otherwise, we're told that the game will have an "impressive lineup of actors" and that it will deliver a "gripping narrative experience". As for who the actors are, we can expect these to be revealed in the next few weeks.

Speaking about Dead Take, Surgent CEO Abubakar Salim said: "We're being secretive for a reason. The subject matter of this game is delicate, and it hits close to home. When it comes out, and it won't be long until it does, I want players to think, 'I can't believe they actually did this."

Dead Take will be launching on PC later this year, and you can see the reveal trailer for the game below.