Tales of Kenzera: Zau developer suffers layoffs

HQ

Tales of Kenzera: Zau was yet another game released recently that managed to do well when it came to reviews, but couldn't necessarily generate the sales it needed to keep its developer, Surgent Studios, fully intact.

Surgent Studios confirmed over on Twitter/X that it would indeed be going through layoffs. "Unfortunately, Surgent has joined the growing number of games studios impacted by layoffs this year," the post reads.

Just over a dozen people have been affected, and Surgent recalls the difficult times the whole industry is facing now. The game's main star and creative voice, Abubakar Salim, also made a post saying that he and Surgent will continue to support those affected in any way they can.